    Historic parade field renamed honoring Maj. Gen. Titshaw

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Interview with Maj. Gen. (ret) Emmett R. Titshaw, Jr. on the newly renamed Emmett R. Titshaw Field at Patriot Point in St. Augustine, Florida.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 10:16
    Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US

    Florida Air National Guard
    Emmett R. Titshaw Field at Patriot Point

