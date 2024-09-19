Historic parade field renamed honoring Maj. Gen. Titshaw

Interview with Maj. Gen. (ret) Emmett R. Titshaw, Jr. on the newly renamed Emmett R. Titshaw Field at Patriot Point in St. Augustine, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 10:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|937212
|VIRIN:
|240919-Z-ZH301-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110572386
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.