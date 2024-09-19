Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Field Support Battalion-Poland Color Uncasing Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    09.18.2024

    Video by Pfc. Jason Sessions 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Army Field Support Battalion-Poland hosts a Color Uncasing Ceremony at Powidz APS 2.2 Work Site, Powidz, Poland, Sept. 18, 2024. Formerly known as Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim, the newly designated Army Field Support Battalion-Poland is one of the four battalions of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade and is headquartered at Mannheim, Germany, but soon will be taking mission command of the new Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance-Complex (LTESM-C) in Powidz.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 10:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937188
    VIRIN: 240918-A-TM140-4929
    Filename: DOD_110572347
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: POWIDZ, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Field Support Battalion-Poland Color Uncasing Ceremony, by PFC Jason Sessions, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    usarmy
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download