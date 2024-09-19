Army Field Support Battalion-Poland Color Uncasing Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937188" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Field Support Battalion-Poland hosts a Color Uncasing Ceremony at Powidz APS 2.2 Work Site, Powidz, Poland, Sept. 18, 2024. Formerly known as Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim, the newly designated Army Field Support Battalion-Poland is one of the four battalions of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade and is headquartered at Mannheim, Germany, but soon will be taking mission command of the new Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance-Complex (LTESM-C) in Powidz.