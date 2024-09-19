Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OHNG MP Company tests VR training program during Exercise Northern Strike (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSCODA, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 323rd Military Police Company receive the opportunity to test the Just in Time Multi-Mission Airmen/Warfighters virtual-reality training program during Exercise Northern Strike at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport in Oscoda, Mich., Aug. 13, 2024. JITMMA/W delivers on-demand capability to respond to novel tasks and situations and be mission-ready anytime. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 10:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937184
    VIRIN: 240813-Z-DJ450-2001
    Filename: DOD_110572321
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: OSCODA, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OHNG MP Company tests VR training program during Exercise Northern Strike (B-Roll), by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    National Guard
    73rd Troop Command
    Northern Strike
    OHNG
    JITMMA/W

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download