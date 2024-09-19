Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber Awareness Month

    ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Cyber Awareness Month Animation created as an advertisement for awareness of common cyber security practices for Cyber Awareness Month for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, September 18, 2024. This graphic was created as a TASK for awareness of of common security practices and in the observance of Cyber Awareness Month. (U.S. Air Force Reserve still graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 09:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937182
    VIRIN: 240918-F-ML705-1001
    Filename: DOD_110572309
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Awareness Month, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

