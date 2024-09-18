Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire and Emergency Services Live Fire Training 25 MAR 2020

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.24.2020

    Video by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    Fire and Emergency Services conduct a Live Fire training to learn fire behavior by using a Flash Over Tainer 25 MAR 2020 on Torii Station. Fire Fighters observe the indications of Flash Over inside the trainer.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 22:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937158
    VIRIN: 200325-A-VF108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110571766
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Torii Station
    200325

