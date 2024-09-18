Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    247th MP DET ER Vehicle Op 04 SEP 2019

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.03.2019

    Video by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    The 247th Military Police Det. conducts an evacuation training how to operate uncontrollable vehicle in emergency situation in classroom training and driving course at Naha Military Port in Naha.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2019
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 21:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937151
    VIRIN: 190904-A-VF108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110571734
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 247th MP DET ER Vehicle Op 04 SEP 2019, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Police
    190904

