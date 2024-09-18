The 247th Military Police Det. conducts an evacuation training how to operate uncontrollable vehicle in emergency situation in classroom training and driving course at Naha Military Port in Naha.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 21:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937151
|VIRIN:
|190904-A-VF108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110571734
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 247th MP DET ER Vehicle Op 04 SEP 2019, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.