Pet PCS with AMC

Senior Airmen Johnathan Renteria, Air Freight Technician with the 730th Air Mobility Squadron, explains and demonstrates new and improved guidelines for safely PCS'ing with your pets. The QR code provided is for the AMC Pet Travel Page where the updated guidelines and documents are located to assist with ease of travel and the recommended steps to take to ensure the safety of your pet when relocating. Take note of the following information for Air Mobility Command Patriot Express flights, then work with your local travel office and military veterinary clinic to ensure a smooth and safe trip for your whole family. Please contact commercial airlines directly for pet travel guidelines. ( Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)