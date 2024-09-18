University of Alaska ROTC’s Operation Eagle Claw 2024: Land Nav Prep, Leadership Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from the University of Alaska Anchorage and University of Alaska Fairbanks run through the leadership reaction course and conduct land navigation at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson as part of their fall semester field training exercise Operation Eagle Claw on Sept. 13, 2024. The intent of the exercise is for the cadets of the Nanook Battalion to conduct realistic training designed to develop warrior skills, tactics and leadership competencies in preparation for academic year 24-25. (Alaska National Guard by Seth LaCount)