    University of Alaska ROTC’s Operation Eagle Claw 2024: Land Nav Prep, Leadership Course

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from the University of Alaska Anchorage and University of Alaska Fairbanks run through the leadership reaction course and conduct land navigation at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson as part of their fall semester field training exercise Operation Eagle Claw on Sept. 13, 2024. The intent of the exercise is for the cadets of the Nanook Battalion to conduct realistic training designed to develop warrior skills, tactics and leadership competencies in preparation for academic year 24-25. (Alaska National Guard by Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 17:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937125
    VIRIN: 240913-Z-SR689-1001
    Filename: DOD_110571419
    Length: 00:05:05
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, University of Alaska ROTC’s Operation Eagle Claw 2024: Land Nav Prep, Leadership Course, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Land navigation training

    leadership
    land navigation
    cadets
    ROTC
    reaction drills

