University of Alaska ROTC’s Operation Eagle Claw 2024: Squad Situational Training Exercise

Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from the University of Alaska Anchorage and University of Alaska Fairbanks conduct a squad situational training exercise on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson as part of their fall semester field training exercise Operation Eagle Claw on Sept. 14, 2024. The intent of the exercise is for the cadets of the Nanook Battalion to conduct realistic training designed to develop warrior skills, tactics and leadership competencies in preparation for academic year 24-25. (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 18:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937124
|VIRIN:
|240914-Z-SR689-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110571415
|Length:
|00:08:27
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
