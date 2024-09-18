Alaska ROTC Operation Eagle Claw: Sgt. 1st Class Nate Sandback A-Roll

Soundbite: Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Nate Sandback, a military science instructor for the University of Alaska Reserve Officer Training Corps program.
Description: Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from the University of Alaska Anchorage and University of Alaska Fairbanks consolidate on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to execute their fall semester field training exercise Operation Eagle Claw from Sept. 11-15, 2024. The intent of the exercise is for the cadets of the Nanook Battalion to conduct realistic training designed to develop warrior skills, tactics and leadership competencies in preparation for academic year 24-25.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 17:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|937122
|VIRIN:
|240913-Z-SR689-1101
|Filename:
|DOD_110571413
|Length:
|00:06:16
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Field training