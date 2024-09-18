Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska ROTC Operation Eagle Claw: Sgt. 1st Class Nate Sandback A-Roll

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Soundbite: Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Nate Sandback, a military science instructor for the University of Alaska Reserve Officer Training Corps program.
    Description: Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from the University of Alaska Anchorage and University of Alaska Fairbanks consolidate on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to execute their fall semester field training exercise Operation Eagle Claw from Sept. 11-15, 2024. The intent of the exercise is for the cadets of the Nanook Battalion to conduct realistic training designed to develop warrior skills, tactics and leadership competencies in preparation for academic year 24-25.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 17:58
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 937122
    VIRIN: 240913-Z-SR689-1101
    Filename: DOD_110571413
    Length: 00:06:16
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Field training

    Alaska
    ROTC
    Army National Guard
    field training
    Reserve Officer Training Corps

