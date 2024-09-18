Dallas area resident, Army Reserve Soldier promoted to Major General

FAIRVIEW, Texas - The commanding general of Arny Reserve Medical Command out of Pinellas Park, Fla., was promoted to the rank of Major General during a ceremony held at Heritage Ranch and Country Club here September 14, 2024.
Major Gen. Michael L. Yost, the AR-MEDCOM CG, was joined by subordinates, peers, family, friends and local community leaders in the celebration of his ascent.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Nick Vidro)
Music used with license through Epidemic Sound
Song: Legend of the Holly Woods
Artist: Howard Harper-Barnes
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 18:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937118
|VIRIN:
|240914-A-JG268-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110571341
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|FAIRVIEW, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|MINNEOLA, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.