Dallas area resident, Army Reserve Soldier promoted to Major General

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937118" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FAIRVIEW, Texas - The commanding general of Arny Reserve Medical Command out of Pinellas Park, Fla., was promoted to the rank of Major General during a ceremony held at Heritage Ranch and Country Club here September 14, 2024.



Major Gen. Michael L. Yost, the AR-MEDCOM CG, was joined by subordinates, peers, family, friends and local community leaders in the celebration of his ascent.



(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Nick Vidro)



Music used with license through Epidemic Sound

Song: Legend of the Holly Woods

Artist: Howard Harper-Barnes