    Dallas area resident, Army Reserve Soldier promoted to Major General

    FAIRVIEW, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Nicholas Vidro

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    FAIRVIEW, Texas - The commanding general of Arny Reserve Medical Command out of Pinellas Park, Fla., was promoted to the rank of Major General during a ceremony held at Heritage Ranch and Country Club here September 14, 2024.

    Major Gen. Michael L. Yost, the AR-MEDCOM CG, was joined by subordinates, peers, family, friends and local community leaders in the celebration of his ascent.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Nick Vidro)

    Music used with license through Epidemic Sound
    Song: Legend of the Holly Woods
    Artist: Howard Harper-Barnes

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 18:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937118
    VIRIN: 240914-A-JG268-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110571341
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: FAIRVIEW, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: MINNEOLA, KANSAS, US

    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Army Nurse Corps
    3rd MCDS
    807th MCDS
    nurse training event

