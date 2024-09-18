132d Wing conducts Hawki Fury Exercise with 119th Wing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, partnered with the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard, in conducting the Hawki Fury exercise September 13-14, 2024, at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The first Hawki Fury exercise was conducted in 2022 and marked the first time an MQ-9 Reaper was launched and flown in Des Moines airspace. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Adam Welch)