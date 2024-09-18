Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    132d Wing conducts Hawki Fury Exercise with 119th Wing

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Adam Welch 

    132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    The 132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, partnered with the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard, in conducting the Hawki Fury exercise September 13-14, 2024, at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The first Hawki Fury exercise was conducted in 2022 and marked the first time an MQ-9 Reaper was launched and flown in Des Moines airspace. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Adam Welch)

    MQ-9 Reaper
    119th Wing
    North Dakota Air National Guard
    Iowa Air National Guard
    132d Wing
    Hawki Fury

