The 132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, partnered with the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard, in conducting the Hawki Fury exercise September 13-14, 2024, at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The first Hawki Fury exercise was conducted in 2022 and marked the first time an MQ-9 Reaper was launched and flown in Des Moines airspace. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Adam Welch)
|09.16.2024
|09.18.2024 15:53
|B-Roll
|937097
|240916-Z-DP314-3847
|DOD_110571024
|00:01:02
|DES MOINES, IOWA, US
|1
|1
This work, 132d Wing conducts Hawki Fury Exercise with 119th Wing, by TSgt Adam Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
