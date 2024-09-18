Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow AFB 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Evelyn D'Errico 

    17th Training Wing

    B-roll package of the Goodfellow Air Force Base 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 11, 2024.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 15:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937096
    VIRIN: 240911-F-TB914-3351
    Filename: DOD_110571022
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Goodfellow AFB 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, by A1C Evelyn D'Errico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    TAGS

    first responders
    9/11
    remembrance
    Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy
    joint partners

