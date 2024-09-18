Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Hawaii Collects New Data For Turtle Tagging Project

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Trevor Johannsen, marine natural resources specialist for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii, provides an update on the progress of Naval NAVFAC Hawaii and the Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center (PIFSC) turtle tagging project. PIFSC collected new data from its turtle tagging project, which is part of a 10-year Interagency Agreement funded by the Navy to support the recovery of threatened and endangered sea turtles. This is the first ever turtle tagging study to document the movements and ranges of Endangered Species Act (ESA) listed sea turtles inside Pearl Harbor. NMFS Permit #21260 (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 14:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 937088
    VIRIN: 240918-N-KN989-1001
    Filename: DOD_110570898
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Pearl Harbor
    sea turtles
    NAVFAC Hawaii
    National Marine Fisheries Service
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Pacific Island Fisheries

