NAVFAC Hawaii collects new data for turtle tagging project

Trevor Johannsen, marine natural resources specialist for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii, provides an update on the progress of Naval NAVFAC Hawaii and the Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center (PIFSC) turtle tagging project. PIFSC collected new data from its turtle tagging project, which is part of a 10-year Interagency Agreement funded by the Navy to support the recovery of threatened and endangered sea turtles. This is the first ever turtle tagging study to document the movements and ranges of Endangered Species Act (ESA) listed sea turtles inside Pearl Harbor. NMFS Permit #21260 (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)