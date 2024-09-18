Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CORPS & COUNTRY- LCPL AVERI LAVOIE | TWO BOOTS & FOUR PAWS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBANY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Kecia Griffin 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    CORPS & COUNTRY- LCPL AVERI LAVOIE | TWO BOOTS & FOUR PAWS

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 13:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937078
    VIRIN: 240918-M-LV868-2877
    Filename: DOD_110570573
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: ALBANY, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #milltaryworkingdogs #k9 #policeofficer #mclba

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download