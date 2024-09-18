Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Area Support Group Black-Sea Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MKAB, ROMANIA

    09.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nolan Brewer 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Area Support Group-Black Sea conducts a change of command ceremony with outgoing commander, Col. Kesler Weaver Jr., and incoming commander, Col. Albert Strickland Jr., on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Sept. 16 2024. Area Support Group-Black Sea mission is to provide theater-level logistical support to rotational forces and NATO partners within the theater of operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nolan Brewer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 14:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937073
    VIRIN: 240916-A-LB938-1884
    Filename: DOD_110570473
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: MKAB, RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Area Support Group Black-Sea Change of Command Ceremony, by SGT Nolan Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    usarmy
    VCORPS
    Stronger Together
    Area Support Group - Black Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download