Area Support Group-Black Sea conducts a change of command ceremony with outgoing commander, Col. Kesler Weaver Jr., and incoming commander, Col. Albert Strickland Jr., on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Sept. 16 2024. Area Support Group-Black Sea mission is to provide theater-level logistical support to rotational forces and NATO partners within the theater of operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nolan Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 14:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937073
|VIRIN:
|240916-A-LB938-1884
|Filename:
|DOD_110570473
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|MKAB, RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Area Support Group Black-Sea Change of Command Ceremony, by SGT Nolan Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.