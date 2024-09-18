Soldiers coming to Fort Bliss will find that our post is VERY close the airport. Technically, it’s right in the main terminal.
Col. Brendan Gallagher and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Sweeney, the Fort Bliss Garrison command team, are back with yet another reason why “it’s better at Bliss.”
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 11:54
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|937070
|VIRIN:
|240914-A-KV967-2001
|PIN:
|240913
|Filename:
|DOD_110570438
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Too Easy: Major airport just minutes from Bliss gates - It’s Better at Bliss, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
