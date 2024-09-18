Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Too Easy: Major airport just minutes from Bliss gates - It’s Better at Bliss

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers coming to Fort Bliss will find that our post is VERY close the airport. Technically, it’s right in the main terminal.

    Col. Brendan Gallagher and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Sweeney, the Fort Bliss Garrison command team, are back with yet another reason why “it’s better at Bliss.”

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 11:54
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 937070
    VIRIN: 240914-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 240913
    Filename: DOD_110570438
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Too Easy: Major airport just minutes from Bliss gates - It’s Better at Bliss, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    Fort Bliss
    El Paso
    IMCOM
    imcom amc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download