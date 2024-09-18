U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command Air Commandos participate in Emerald Warrior 24 FTX II, July 29 - Aug. 18, 2024. The Combat Readiness Inspection represents a shift from compliance-based assessments to a focus on the performance of mission-essential tasks, better preparing the wing for real world operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Ancona)
|08.06.2024
|09.18.2024 11:50
|B-Roll
|937065
|240806-F-BT782-6951
|DOD_110570411
|00:05:07
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|1
|1
This work, Cannon AFB first to test new AFSOC Combat Readiness Inspection, by SrA Andrew Ancona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
