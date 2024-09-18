Market Garden 80 101st Air Assault Demo B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) along with Dutch partners conducted an air assault demonstration at the town of Eerde, Netherlands on September 17, 2024. The air assault demonstration was to show the people of the Netherlands the evolution of vertical envelopment and the capability of a long range, large scale air assault.



Speech by:



Major General Brett Sylvia

Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell