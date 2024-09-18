Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) along with Dutch partners conducted an air assault demonstration at the town of Eerde, Netherlands on September 17, 2024. The air assault demonstration was to show the people of the Netherlands the evolution of vertical envelopment and the capability of a long range, large scale air assault.
Speech by:
Major General Brett Sylvia
Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 10:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937053
|VIRIN:
|240917-A-KQ181-4762
|Filename:
|DOD_110570192
|Length:
|00:05:18
|Location:
|EERDE, NL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Market Garden 80 101st Air Assault Demo B-roll, by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.