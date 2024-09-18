A video for the 2024 Scott AFB Air Force Ball, Aug. 16, 2024, at Union Station in St. Louis, Missouri, focused on the central theme of Wings of Victory. The video contains audio from Gen. Douglas MacArthur's Sylvanus Thayer Award acceptance address delivered May 12, 1962. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class De'Quan Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 10:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937052
|VIRIN:
|240701-F-YI895-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110570191
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wings of victory, by A1C DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.