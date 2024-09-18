Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings of victory

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class DeQuan Simmons 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    A video for the 2024 Scott AFB Air Force Ball, Aug. 16, 2024, at Union Station in St. Louis, Missouri, focused on the central theme of Wings of Victory. The video contains audio from Gen. Douglas MacArthur's Sylvanus Thayer Award acceptance address delivered May 12, 1962. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class De'Quan Simmons)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 10:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937052
    VIRIN: 240701-F-YI895-1001
    Filename: DOD_110570191
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings of victory, by A1C DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Birthday
    Scott Air Force Base
    375th Air Mobility Wing

