    OPN Sheild 2024 US Stinger Live Fire Slow Motion and Full Speed

    CROATIA

    04.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Robert Wormley 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army soldiers with 173rd Airborne Brigade fire MANPADs on a fixed-wing aerial drone target during exercise Shield 24 Apr. 12 in Pula, Croatia. This annual event bolsters Croatian air defense capabilities against low and medium-altitude threats. Joined by international partners, including and the Polish, Slovenian, and French Armed Forces, the exercise emphasizes air defense tactics and live-fire engagements.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 10:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937051
    VIRIN: 240515-A-FK524-2578
    Filename: DOD_110570190
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: HR

    This work, OPN Sheild 2024 US Stinger Live Fire Slow Motion and Full Speed, by SSG Robert Wormley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    52d ADA BDE
    airdefenseartillery
    FIM-92 Stinger (System S2000)
    FIM-92 Stinger anti-aircraft missile
    AC-130W Stinger II
    OperationShield

