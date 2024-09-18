OPN Sheild 2024 US Stinger Live Fire Slow Motion and Full Speed

U.S. Army soldiers with 173rd Airborne Brigade fire MANPADs on a fixed-wing aerial drone target during exercise Shield 24 Apr. 12 in Pula, Croatia. This annual event bolsters Croatian air defense capabilities against low and medium-altitude threats. Joined by international partners, including and the Polish, Slovenian, and French Armed Forces, the exercise emphasizes air defense tactics and live-fire engagements.
04.12.2024
09.18.2024
B-Roll
|Location:
|HR
