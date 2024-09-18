B-21 Takeoff and Landing (B-roll)

A B-21 Raider conducts flight testing, which includes ground testing, taxiing, and flying operations in California. Flight testing is a critical step in the test campaign managed by the Air Force Test Center and 412th Test Wing’s B-21 Combined Test Force (CTF) to provide survivable, long-range, penetrating strike capabilities to deter aggression and strategic attacks against the United States, allies, and partners. The B-21 will be the backbone of the service’s future bomber force, and will possess the range, access and payload to penetrate the most highly-contested threat environments and hold any target around the globe at risk. (U.S. Air Force video and courtesy video)
