Holding Down the Fort Video Podcast Episode One

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937049" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Join us for the inaugural video episode of Holding Down the Fort. The Garrison Command team will explore the upcoming Garrison Forum, tackle essential topics like suicide prevention, and celebrate our recent award recipients. Tune in—you won’t want to miss it