    Holding Down the Fort Video Podcast Episode One

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Curtis Keester 

    U.S. Army Garrison Carlisle Barracks

    Join us for the inaugural video episode of Holding Down the Fort. The Garrison Command team will explore the upcoming Garrison Forum, tackle essential topics like suicide prevention, and celebrate our recent award recipients. Tune in—you won’t want to miss it

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 11:12
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 937049
    VIRIN: 240918-A-PF703-2680
    Filename: DOD_110570163
    Length: 00:10:44
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Carlisle Barracks

