    Walter Reed Celebrates the U.S Air Force 77th Birthday

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Video by Quinton Lyons 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Falana Gideon discusses the impact of the U.S. Air Force both as a fighting force and within the military medical community on the occasion of the United States Air Force's 77th birthday, September 18, 2024. The U.S. Air Force was established in 1947. (DOD video by Quinton Lyons)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 09:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937047
    VIRIN: 240916-D-HU234-1003
    Filename: DOD_110570143
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    WRNMMC
    US Air Force Birthday

