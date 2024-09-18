Walter Reed Celebrates the U.S Air Force 77th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Falana Gideon discusses the impact of the U.S. Air Force both as a fighting force and within the military medical community on the occasion of the United States Air Force's 77th birthday, September 18, 2024. The U.S. Air Force was established in 1947. (DOD video by Quinton Lyons)