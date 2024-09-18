Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In the Studio - National Preparedness Month

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Michael Harris, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz emergency management specialist, sat for an interview with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern to speak on the importance of staying ready in the case of disaster Sept. 18, 2024, at the affiliate's studio on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. National Preparedness Month is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster planning throughout the year. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 09:50
    Category: Interviews
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    TAGS

    Germany
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    National Preparedness Month
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

