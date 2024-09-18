In the Studio - National Preparedness Month

Michael Harris, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz emergency management specialist, sat for an interview with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern to speak on the importance of staying ready in the case of disaster Sept. 18, 2024, at the affiliate's studio on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. National Preparedness Month is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster planning throughout the year. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
09.18.2024
09.18.2024
Interviews
00:02:20
KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
