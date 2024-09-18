In the Studio - National Preparedness Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937045" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Michael Harris, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz emergency management specialist, sat for an interview with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern to speak on the importance of staying ready in the case of disaster Sept. 18, 2024, at the affiliate's studio on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. National Preparedness Month is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster planning throughout the year. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)