CNO Releases Navigation Plan 2024

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti released her Navigation Plan (NAVPLAN) for America’s Warfighting Navy at the Naval War College, Sept. 18. NAVPLAN 2024 is the CNO’s strategic guidance to the Navy, following her release of America’s Warfighting Navy in January, and serves as an update to the 2022 NAVPLAN. This strategic guidance focuses on two strategic ends: readiness for conflict with the PRC by 2027 and enhancing long-term advantage. It aims to achieve these ends through two central ways: implementing seven “Project 33” targets and expanding the Navy’s contribution to the Joint warfighting ecosystem. These efforts are undergirded by an ongoing call to action to think, act, and operate differently, enabling a Navy of thoughtful innovators and nimble problem-solvers.