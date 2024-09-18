U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Ortiz Escalera outgoing senior enlisted advisor passes the Battalion colors to Lt. Col. Robin A. Eskelson Commander, 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, during a change of responsibility ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Gary D. Kisko assumed responsibility of the unit from outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Ortiz Escalera. September 13, 2024, Baumholder, Germany (U.S. Army Video by Ruediger Hess)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 09:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937041
|VIRIN:
|240913-A-MX671-1102
|Filename:
|DOD_110570044
|Length:
|00:09:56
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 95th Combat Sustainment Support “Warhorse” Battalion - Change of Responsibility, by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.