    95th Combat Sustainment Support “Warhorse” Battalion - Change of Responsibility

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.13.2024

    Video by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Ortiz Escalera outgoing senior enlisted advisor passes the Battalion colors to Lt. Col. Robin A. Eskelson Commander, 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, during a change of responsibility ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Gary D. Kisko assumed responsibility of the unit from outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Ortiz Escalera. September 13, 2024, Baumholder, Germany (U.S. Army Video by Ruediger Hess)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 09:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937041
    VIRIN: 240913-A-MX671-1102
    Filename: DOD_110570044
    Length: 00:09:56
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 95th Combat Sustainment Support “Warhorse” Battalion - Change of Responsibility, by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    ArmyTeam
    Ready2Fight
    StrongEuropeAfrica

