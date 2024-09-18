Operation Market Garden 80th Anniversary: 101st Airborne Division Air Assault Demonstration B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division conduct an Air Assault demonstration as a part of the 80th Anniversary of Operation Market Garden at Eerde, the Netherlands, Sept. 17, 2024. The 101st Airborne Division is the only air assault division of the United States Army and is nicknamed the “Screaming Eagles”. The 101st Airborne Division played an integral role in the original Operation Market Garden in Sept. 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Clark)