    Operation Market Garden 80th Anniversary: 101st Airborne Division Air Assault Demonstration B-Roll

    EERDE, NETHERLANDS

    09.17.2024

    Video by Spc. Andrew Clark 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division conduct an Air Assault demonstration as a part of the 80th Anniversary of Operation Market Garden at Eerde, the Netherlands, Sept. 17, 2024. The 101st Airborne Division is the only air assault division of the United States Army and is nicknamed the “Screaming Eagles”. The 101st Airborne Division played an integral role in the original Operation Market Garden in Sept. 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Clark)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 10:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937034
    VIRIN: 240918-A-TQ927-1001
    Filename: DOD_110569898
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: EERDE, NL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Market Garden 80th Anniversary: 101st Airborne Division Air Assault Demonstration B-Roll, by SPC Andrew Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    WWII80inEurope
    MarketGardenWWII
    USArmy, VCorps

