Operation Market Garden 80th Anniversary: 101st Airborne Division Air Assault Demonstration B-Roll

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division conduct an Air Assault demonstration as a part of the 80th Anniversary of Operation Market Garden at Eerde, the Netherlands, Sept. 17, 2024. The 101st Airborne Division is the only air assault division of the United States Army and is nicknamed the “Screaming Eagles”. The 101st Airborne Division played an integral role in the original Operation Market Garden in Sept. 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Clark)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 10:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937034
|VIRIN:
|240918-A-TQ927-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110569898
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|EERDE, NL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
