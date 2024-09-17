Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW/MIA 100th ARW Memorial B-Roll

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Nash Truitt 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force service members of the 100th Air Refueling Wing host a POW/MIA Remembrance ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 12, 2024. Events held in honor of POW/MIA service members honor the sacrifices made by military members and their families. (U.S. Air Force B-Roll by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 05:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937033
    VIRIN: 240918-F-BN500-1001
    Filename: DOD_110569891
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: GB

    Ceremony
    POW
    MIA
    100th ARW

