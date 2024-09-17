Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8 EAMS Passenger Terminal Redeployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alex Lowe 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron walks out-processing Airmen through the redeployment process when leaving the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 03:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937029
    VIRIN: 240916-F-GT255-1001
    Filename: DOD_110569805
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8 EAMS Passenger Terminal Redeployment, by SrA Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download