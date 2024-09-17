Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Fire Prevention Week Fire Muster 2024

    YOKOTA AB, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    AFN Tokyo

    Airmen assigned to the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron hosted events celebrating Fire Prevention Week at Yokota Air Base. The 2024 Fire Muster was the culmination of the week of observance, the purpose of which is to keep members informed about fire safety.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 01:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937028
    VIRIN: 240913-F-RI665-1001
    Filename: DOD_110569706
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOTA AB, TOKYO, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Yokota Fire Prevention Week Fire Muster 2024, by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fire muster
    Yokota AB
    374th Airlift Wing
    Fire Prevention Awareness
    AFN Tokyo
    374th Civil Engineer Squadron

