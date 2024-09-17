U.S. Marines from Chaos Company, 3rd Littoral Combat Team compete with French Armed Forces in a shooting competition in Tahiti, French Polynesia, Aug. 27, 2024. U.S. and French Marines training alongside one another in Tahiti demonstrates our shared commitment to enhance combined force capabilities, contributing to a secure and stable Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Conor Ragland)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 22:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937021
|VIRIN:
|240827-M-LU642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110569533
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|TAHITI, PF
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bazeilles Day 2024: Range Competition, by LCpl Conor Ragland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
