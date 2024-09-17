Bazeilles Day 2024: Zodiac Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines from Chaos Company, 3rd Littoral Combat Team receive training on maneuvering and recovering Zodiac boats from French Armed Forces at Tahiti, French Polynesia, Aug. 28, 2024. The bilateral training between French Armed Forces and U.S. Marines in Tahiti provides an opportunity to strengthen relationships and build mutual respect among Allies and partners within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Conor Ragland)