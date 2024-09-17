Bazeilles Day 2024: Culminating Event

U.S. Marines from Chaos Company, 3rd Littoral Combat Team and French Armed Forces conduct Zodiac boat maneuvers, night land navigation, and urban warfare exercises as part of a 48 hour culminating event in commemoration to Bazeilles Day in Tahiti, French Polynesia, Sep. 2, 2024. Our combined forces continue to learn from the foundational experiences of Marines who fought at Bazeilles Day, modernizing our current techniques based on the conditions we face today. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Conor Ragland)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 22:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937017
|VIRIN:
|240902-M-LU642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110569489
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|TAHITI, PF
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
