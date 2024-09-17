Bazeilles Day 2024: Culminating Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937017" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines from Chaos Company, 3rd Littoral Combat Team and French Armed Forces conduct Zodiac boat maneuvers, night land navigation, and urban warfare exercises as part of a 48 hour culminating event in commemoration to Bazeilles Day in Tahiti, French Polynesia, Sep. 2, 2024. Our combined forces continue to learn from the foundational experiences of Marines who fought at Bazeilles Day, modernizing our current techniques based on the conditions we face today. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Conor Ragland)