Bazeilles Day 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937016" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines from Chaos Company, 3rd Littoral Combat Team attend the Bazeilles Day ceremony alongside French Armed Forces in Tahiti, French Polynesia, Sep. 5, 2024. The celebration of the 154th Bazeilles Day commemorates a pivotal moment for the French Armed Forces during the Franco-Prussian War in 1870 where French Marines were outnumbered by their enemy ten-to-one during one of the first recorded instances of urban warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Conor Ragland)