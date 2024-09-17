U.S. Marines from Chaos Company, 3rd Littoral Combat Team attend the Bazeilles Day ceremony alongside French Armed Forces in Tahiti, French Polynesia, Sep. 5, 2024. The celebration of the 154th Bazeilles Day commemorates a pivotal moment for the French Armed Forces during the Franco-Prussian War in 1870 where French Marines were outnumbered by their enemy ten-to-one during one of the first recorded instances of urban warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Conor Ragland)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 22:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937016
|VIRIN:
|240905-M-LU642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110569486
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|TAHITI, PF
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bazeilles Day 2024, by LCpl Conor Ragland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.