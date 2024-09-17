Broll package contains footage captured during the second Round Robin event at the Drill Sergeant of the Year competition at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Sep. 17, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 21:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937014
|VIRIN:
|240914-A-US124-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_110569470
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Round Robin #2 Broll Package, by SGT Isaiah J Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.