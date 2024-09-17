Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASAP Kadena High School Military Child and Alcohol Awareness Month 21 APR 2023 2

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.20.2023

    Video by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    Kadena High School students learn about how Alcohol and other substances effect on your body while attending various sport events and games with faculty members, volunteers and Soldiers organized by ASAP, Army Substance Abuse Program on the campus on Kadena Air Forse base 2023 APR 03.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 20:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937010
    VIRIN: 230403-A-VF108-1002
    Filename: DOD_110569408
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, ASAP Kadena High School Military Child and Alcohol Awareness Month 21 APR 2023 2, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

