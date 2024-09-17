ASAP Kadena High School Military Child and Alcohol Awareness Month 21 APR 2023 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Kadena High School students learn about how Alcohol and other substances effect on your body while attending various sport events and games with faculty members, volunteers and Soldiers organized by ASAP, Army Substance Abuse Program on the campus on Kadena Air Forse base 2023 APR 03.