Kadena High School students learn about how Alcohol and other substances effect on your body while attending various sport events and games with faculty members, volunteers and Soldiers organized by ASAP, Army Substance Abuse Program on the campus on Kadena Air Forse base 2023 APR 03.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 20:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937009
|VIRIN:
|230403-A-VF108-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110569407
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ASAP Kadena High School Military Child and Alcohol Awareness Month 21 APR 2023 3, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.