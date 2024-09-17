Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site B-Roll Package

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    M1126 Infantry Carrier Vehicles assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Sept. 3, 2024, Stryker convoy departs Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site, Colorado to Fort Carson, Colorado. In preparation for the upcoming Warfighter exercise, the Raider Brigade conducted a two-week training, utilizing their Stryker vehicles to test their capabilities and systems as part of the division's Lethal Ivy exercise. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 20:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937004
    VIRIN: 240904-A-LV856-1001
    Filename: DOD_110569349
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site B-Roll Package, by PFC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Strykers
    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    Mountain Post
    Steadfast and Loyal

