Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site B-Roll Package

M1126 Infantry Carrier Vehicles assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Sept. 3, 2024, Stryker convoy departs Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site, Colorado to Fort Carson, Colorado. In preparation for the upcoming Warfighter exercise, the Raider Brigade conducted a two-week training, utilizing their Stryker vehicles to test their capabilities and systems as part of the division's Lethal Ivy exercise. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)