    Peleliu Commemoration Ceremony 2024

    PELELIU, PALAU

    09.15.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Conor Ragland 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Pacific leaders, servicemembers and civilians commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Peleliu, Palau, Sep. 15, 2024. The exceptional heroism and sacrifices made by Marines and Soldiers at the battle of Peleliu during World War II underscore the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and inspire us to continue to enhance our strong partnerships in this vital region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Conor Ragland)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 20:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937002
    VIRIN: 240915-M-LU642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110569308
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: PELELIU, PW

    This work, Peleliu Commemoration Ceremony 2024, by LCpl Conor Ragland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Peleliu
    MARFORPAC
    INDOPACOM

