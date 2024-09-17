Peleliu Commemoration Ceremony 2024

Pacific leaders, servicemembers and civilians commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Peleliu, Palau, Sep. 15, 2024. The exceptional heroism and sacrifices made by Marines and Soldiers at the battle of Peleliu during World War II underscore the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and inspire us to continue to enhance our strong partnerships in this vital region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Conor Ragland)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 20:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937002
|VIRIN:
|240915-M-LU642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110569308
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|PELELIU, PW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
