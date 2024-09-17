B-1B Lancer conducts aerial refueling with KC-135 Stratotanker

A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 419th Flight Test Squadron receives pairs up and receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 370th FLTS, 413th Flight Test Group, in the skies above Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 15. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 19:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936994
|VIRIN:
|240815-F-HC101-4705
|Filename:
|DOD_110569228
|Length:
|00:08:40
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
