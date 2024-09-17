Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancer conducts aerial refueling with KC-135 Stratotanker

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing   

    A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 419th Flight Test Squadron receives pairs up and receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 370th FLTS, 413th Flight Test Group, in the skies above Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 15. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 19:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936994
    VIRIN: 240815-F-HC101-4705
    Filename: DOD_110569228
    Length: 00:08:40
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Air Mobility Command
    B-1B Lancer
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Air Force Materiel Command

