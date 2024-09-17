Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawgsmoke 2024 Feature

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    A video featuring two events that culminates into Hawgsmoke 2024 at Davis-Monthan, Arizona, Sept. 13, 2024. The first day consisted of a load competition held in conjunction for Air Force maintenance teams, while the second day was the official Hawgsmoke 2024 range day. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 17:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936986
    VIRIN: 240913-F-NC038-2229
    Filename: DOD_110569147
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Load Competition
    Hawgsmoke 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download