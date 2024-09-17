Hawgsmoke 2024 Feature

A video featuring two events that culminates into Hawgsmoke 2024 at Davis-Monthan, Arizona, Sept. 13, 2024. The first day consisted of a load competition held in conjunction for Air Force maintenance teams, while the second day was the official Hawgsmoke 2024 range day. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 17:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936986
|VIRIN:
|240913-F-NC038-2229
|Filename:
|DOD_110569147
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.