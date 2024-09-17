US Army Reserve Army Nurse Corps Training Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The US Army Reserve Army Nurse Corps held their inaugural training event at Fort McCoy, WI on September 5-7, 2024. The training focused on creating operational awareness and competency for Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO). Topics included Medical Training Management, Behavioral Health, Holistic Health and Fitness, Medical Readiness, Clinical Readiness, Career Management, Nursing Research (TSNRP), Contested Medical Logistics, Theater Blood distribution, Trauma Assessment, Burn Management, Resiliency, and skills lab. The training culminated with a simulated multiple casualty event in the Field Hospital Emergency Medical Treatment (EMT) at RTS MED. The event was attended by over 80 nurses participating as attendees, instructors, or staff.

(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)