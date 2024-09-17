US Army Reserve Army Nurse Corps Training Event

The US Army Reserve Army Nurse Corps held their inaugural training event at Fort McCoy, WI on September 5-7, 2024. The training focused on creating operational awareness and competency for Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO). Topics included Medical Training Management, Behavioral Health, Holistic Health and Fitness, Medical Readiness, Clinical Readiness, Career Management, Nursing Research (TSNRP), Contested Medical Logistics, Theater Blood distribution, Trauma Assessment, Burn Management, Resiliency, and skills lab. The training culminated with a simulated multiple casualty event in the Field Hospital Emergency Medical Treatment (EMT) at RTS MED. The event was attended by over 80 nurses participating as attendees, instructors, or staff.
(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 16:42
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
