Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Army Reserve Army Nurse Corps Training Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    The US Army Reserve Army Nurse Corps held their inaugural training event at Fort McCoy, WI on September 5-7, 2024. The training focused on creating operational awareness and competency for Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO). Topics included Medical Training Management, Behavioral Health, Holistic Health and Fitness, Medical Readiness, Clinical Readiness, Career Management, Nursing Research (TSNRP), Contested Medical Logistics, Theater Blood distribution, Trauma Assessment, Burn Management, Resiliency, and skills lab. The training culminated with a simulated multiple casualty event in the Field Hospital Emergency Medical Treatment (EMT) at RTS MED. The event was attended by over 80 nurses participating as attendees, instructors, or staff.
    (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936980
    VIRIN: 240905-A-VQ984-4167
    Filename: DOD_110569014
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Reserve Army Nurse Corps Training Event, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    Army Nurse Corps
    Fort McCoy WI
    RTS Medical

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download