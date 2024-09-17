Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation releases remotely operated vehicle footage from the Titan submersible incident

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation releases remotely operated vehicle footage of the Titan submersible’s tail cone in support of the hearing in North Charleston, Sept. 17, 2024. This video led to the conclusive evidence of the catastrophic loss of the submersible Titan and the death of all five members aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Pelagic Research Services)