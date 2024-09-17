Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation releases remotely operated vehicle footage from the Titan submersible incident

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    The Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation releases remotely operated vehicle footage of the Titan submersible’s tail cone in support of the hearing in North Charleston, Sept. 17, 2024. This video led to the conclusive evidence of the catastrophic loss of the submersible Titan and the death of all five members aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Pelagic Research Services)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 16:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 936977
    VIRIN: 240917-G-G0100-1001
    Filename: DOD_110569003
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    TitanMBI
    Titan Submersible

