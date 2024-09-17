Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How We Serve - Air Operations

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Perez and Airman 1st Class Kyle Blackham

    151st Wing

    The Utah Air National Guard, a vital component of the U.S. Air Force, is made up of a diverse group of individuals serving in various career fields. In this series, we'll be showcasing "How we Serve" by highlighting the various career fields within the Utah Air National Guard!
    This is How We Serve!
    Discover the heart of the Utah Air National Guard's mission as we delve into the operations group in this exclusive episode of "How We Serve." Join us behind the scenes as we chat with Lt. Col. Jake Johnson who flies the KC-135 and MSgt Brandon Moler, a skilled boom operator, showcasing the pivotal roles they play in our nation's defense.

    Embark on an immersive journey with the Operations group, the driving force behind the flight missions, as they share their passion and commitment to excellence. Gain insights into the unique challenges and responsibilities faced by these aviation professionals, and witness firsthand their unwavering dedication to keeping the skies secure.

    Join us in this episode dedicated to the men and women who contribute to the success of the Utah Air National Guard. This is "How We Serve" at the forefront of operational excellence!

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 15:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 936965
    VIRIN: 240307-Z-YU128-1170
    Filename: DOD_110568868
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How We Serve - Air Operations, by MSgt Nicholas Perez and A1C Kyle Blackham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

