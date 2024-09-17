How We Serve - Air Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936965" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Utah Air National Guard, a vital component of the U.S. Air Force, is made up of a diverse group of individuals serving in various career fields. In this series, we'll be showcasing "How we Serve" by highlighting the various career fields within the Utah Air National Guard!

This is How We Serve!

Discover the heart of the Utah Air National Guard's mission as we delve into the operations group in this exclusive episode of "How We Serve." Join us behind the scenes as we chat with Lt. Col. Jake Johnson who flies the KC-135 and MSgt Brandon Moler, a skilled boom operator, showcasing the pivotal roles they play in our nation's defense.



Embark on an immersive journey with the Operations group, the driving force behind the flight missions, as they share their passion and commitment to excellence. Gain insights into the unique challenges and responsibilities faced by these aviation professionals, and witness firsthand their unwavering dedication to keeping the skies secure.



Join us in this episode dedicated to the men and women who contribute to the success of the Utah Air National Guard. This is "How We Serve" at the forefront of operational excellence!