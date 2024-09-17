The Big Red One Hosts Retired NFL Receiver, Steve Smith Sr.

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division host Steve Smith Sr., a retired NFL receiver, to tour airfields on Fort Riley, Kansas, Sept. 17, 2024. Smith interacted with Soldiers from aviation and participated in a flyover of the Arrowhead Stadium. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dawson Smith)
|09.14.2024
|09.17.2024 15:43
|B-Roll
|936960
|240914-A-RE854-1001
|DOD_110568827
|00:03:17
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|0
|0
