    Hawgsmoke 2024 Range Day Two

    BARRY GOLDWATER RANGE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force A-10 Pilots from across the Air Force compete at day two of the Hawgsmoke 2024 competition at Barry Goldwater Range, Arizona, Sept. 13, 2024. This tournament is a challenge for pilots for each squadron to pit its best pilots against the same tactical situation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 14:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936945
    VIRIN: 240913-F-NC038-3515
    Filename: DOD_110568590
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: BARRY GOLDWATER RANGE, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawgsmoke 2024 Range Day Two, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Range day
    Hawgsmoke 2024

