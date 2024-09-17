Hawgsmoke 2024 Range Day Two

U.S. Air Force A-10 Pilots from across the Air Force compete at day two of the Hawgsmoke 2024 competition at Barry Goldwater Range, Arizona, Sept. 13, 2024. This tournament is a challenge for pilots for each squadron to pit its best pilots against the same tactical situation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 14:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936945
|VIRIN:
|240913-F-NC038-3515
|Filename:
|DOD_110568590
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|BARRY GOLDWATER RANGE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
