    KC-10 Extender Legacy Feature

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Solomon Navarro 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender heritage final farewell video for the 60th Air Mobility Wing. This video has been created for the KC-10 Extender farewell ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 26, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Solomon Navarro)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 14:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936944
    VIRIN: 240913-F-ZL172-1001
    Filename: DOD_110568588
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 Extender Legacy Feature, by Solomon Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    KC-10 Extender
    USAF
    Legacy Feature Farewell

