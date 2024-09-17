KC-10 Extender Legacy Feature

A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender heritage final farewell video for the 60th Air Mobility Wing. This video has been created for the KC-10 Extender farewell ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 26, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Solomon Navarro)
|09.13.2024
|09.17.2024 14:24
|Package
|936944
|240913-F-ZL172-1001
|DOD_110568588
|00:03:59
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
