Hawgsmoke 2024 Load Competition Day One

U.S. Air Force Airmen from across the Air Force compete at the Load Competition of Hawgsmoke 2024 at Davis-Monthan, Arizona, Sept. 12, 2024. Hawgsmoke was initially created by U.S. Air Force Col. Cliff Latta in 1996 who was the Operations Group Commander of the 110th Fighter Wing in Battle Creek Michigan. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 13:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936939
|VIRIN:
|240912-F-NC038-2540
|Filename:
|DOD_110568440
|Length:
|00:05:16
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
