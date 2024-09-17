Hawgsmoke 2024 Load Competition Day One

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from across the Air Force compete at the Load Competition of Hawgsmoke 2024 at Davis-Monthan, Arizona, Sept. 12, 2024. Hawgsmoke was initially created by U.S. Air Force Col. Cliff Latta in 1996 who was the Operations Group Commander of the 110th Fighter Wing in Battle Creek Michigan. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)