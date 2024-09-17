Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawgsmoke 2024 Load Competition Day One

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from across the Air Force compete at the Load Competition of Hawgsmoke 2024 at Davis-Monthan, Arizona, Sept. 12, 2024. Hawgsmoke was initially created by U.S. Air Force Col. Cliff Latta in 1996 who was the Operations Group Commander of the 110th Fighter Wing in Battle Creek Michigan. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936939
    VIRIN: 240912-F-NC038-2540
    Filename: DOD_110568440
    Length: 00:05:16
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawgsmoke 2024 Load Competition Day One, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawgsmoke
    Load Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download