    Experimental Flight: Electra

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2024

    Video by Shaehmus Sawyer 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines and civilian counterparts conducted an experimental flight aboard Marine Corps Air Facility Quantico, June 27, 2024. The plane, known as Electra, is a hybrid aircraft that operates with the use of fuel and electric power. This aircraft can also serve as a power source, like a generator, that can be used in a variety of climates and locations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 14:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936937
    VIRIN: 240806-M-EI745-2001
    Filename: DOD_110568366
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Experimental Flight: Electra, by Shaehmus Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flight ops
    hybrid
    experimental
    Quantico
    Electra
    MCAF

