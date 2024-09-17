U.S. Marines and civilian counterparts conducted an experimental flight aboard Marine Corps Air Facility Quantico, June 27, 2024. The plane, known as Electra, is a hybrid aircraft that operates with the use of fuel and electric power. This aircraft can also serve as a power source, like a generator, that can be used in a variety of climates and locations.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 14:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936937
|VIRIN:
|240806-M-EI745-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110568366
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Experimental Flight: Electra, by Shaehmus Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
